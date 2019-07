Police are appealing for information to help find a missing teenager.

Bobby Parsons-Barnes, aged 15, is missing from Leicestershire but is thought to have made his way to Northamptonshire.

Bobby Parsons-Barnes

Bobby is described as white, 5ft 6in, of stocky build and with short ginger hair.

Any sightings of Bobby, or information about where he is, please call Northamptonshire Police on 101.