Campaign to reverse Corby police cuts continues

Corby's Labour candidate has pledged to continue a campaign to reverse policing cuts after it was announced response officers would have a base in the town once more.

For just under two years police officers have been based at the state-of-the-art northern police headquarters off the A43 in Kettering because bosses said the that Corby station in Elizabeth Street was no longer fit for purpose.

A police desk was opened in the Cube but earlier this week the force confirmed response officers will once again be based in Corby on the fourth floor of the building from September 20.

Labour's Beth Miller, who is standing to be the constituency's MP in the next election, welcomed the news - but said she will continue to fight to reverse cuts to policing in Corby and East Northamptonshire and the whole county.

She said: “So many people backed the campaign and we are encouraged that this decision has been taken.

"Corby and the surrounding villages will get an improved service, but it has taken nearly two years for the original decision to be overturned.

"In this time, we have seen ever increasing pressures on hard working officers who are unable to give the service to our communities.”

Earlier this year police figures released under Freedom of Information laws by Beth revealed police response times to urgent calls in Corby had increased from an average of six-and-a-half minutes in 2009 to 10 minutes and 50 seconds 10 years later.

She added: “This isn’t a criticism of our police officers who work extremely hard – it’s a criticism of the situation they face as a result of persistent and pervasive cuts since 2010 by the Conservative Government.”

Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold has since confirmed that plans are under way for a joint police and fire hub on the site the town’s existing fire station in Phoenix Parkway.

Chief Constable Nick Adderley said: “Our aim is to ensure all of our police bases across the county are best placed within our communities, so that

we can most effectively fight crime and protect people in Northamptonshire.

“The office base is a step in the right direction and I am sure will be welcomed by the people of Corby.

“The increased visibility of officers will not only help to improve public confidence and reassurance within the town, but will also deter those who continue to blight our communities by committing crime and causing anti-social behaviour.”