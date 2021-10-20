Call 999 if you spot missing nine-year-old last seen in Kettering
Police have appealed for the public's help to find him
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 5:11 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 5:12 pm
A missing nine-year-old boy was last seen in Kettering this afternoon.
Police have appealed for help to find Teejay Latham, who has not been seen since about 3.20pm today (October 20).
Officers believe he may be trying to get to Northampton.
A police spokesman said: "TeeJay is described as a white male, 4ft 4in, dark blond curly hair, average build wearing a white polo, dark blue joggers with panels across the knee and black school shoes."
They added: "Please report any information or sightings to us via 999 incident 285 of 20/10/2021."