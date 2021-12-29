Call 999 if you see missing man last seen in Rothwell

Missing Steven.

Police have urged anyone who sees a missing man who was last seen in Rothwell to call 999.

The man, named by Northamptonshire Police as Steven, was last seen yesterday morning (Tuesday) and police are concerned for his welfare.

The last sighting of the 64-year-old was at about 9.30am in Desborough Road.

A police spokesman said: "Steven is a white male, 5ft 8in in height, clean shaven with greying short hair.

"Steven was wearing dark navy joggers or jeans, a dark coloured anorak with light blue trainers.

"Steven may also be wearing a dark coloured bobble hat.