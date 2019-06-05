Bus driver slapped in the face following argument on a Northampton bus

Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to after a bus driver was assaulted in Booth Lane North, Northampton.

The incident started on Friday, April 26, at about 9.25am, when a man got on the number 16 bus at Northgate bus station.

Do you recognise this man?

When the bus arrived outside the college in Booth Lane North about 20 minutes later, the man started to argue with the bus driver about his ticket, before slapping the driver in the face.

The man in the image or anyone who recognises him should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.