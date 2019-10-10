Burton Latimer burglars steal boiler

Burglars stole a boiler after breaking into a building site in Burton Latimer.

Police have appealed for witnesses after the incident in Higham Road between 5pm on Tuesday (October 8) and 7am the following morning.

The burglars unclipped Harris fencing that was placed around the perimeter of the building site to gain entry.

Once inside they stole a combi boiler.

No descriptions of suspects were available from police.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.