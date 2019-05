Police officers are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Belvoir Drive in Barton Seagrave, Kettering.

The incident happened on the corner of Belvoir Drive and Linnet Drive between midnight and 7.30am on Wednesday, May 8, when the unknown offender/s entered a property in the area and stole cash, cards and a laptop.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. The incident number is 19000234223.