Burglars target Corby house

A Corby house was burgled this week.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident in Livingstone Road between 9pm on Monday (June 3) and 7.30am the following morning.

The unknown offenders entered through the back door, which Corby’s police team said was insecure.

Once inside they stole the keys to a green Nissan Micra before making off.

Anyone who saw the incident or has information about it is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.