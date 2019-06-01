Burglars strike at Kettering bowling alley

Police have launched an appeal in a bid to pin down who was responsible for a break-in at Kettering's bowling alley.

New York Thunderbowl in Rockingham Road was targeted by burglars who broke in through the roof.

The incident took place between 11.30pm on Thursday, May 30, and 5am the following morning.

The offenders gained entry to the bowling alley by removing sheet metal panels from the roof.

Once inside they stole a large amount of cash from the fruit machines.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.