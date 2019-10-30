Burglars steal tools after Irchester ram-raid

Burglars ram-raided a garage unit in Irchester to steal tools.

Police have launched an investigation after the incident in Orchard Place, which took place between 4pm on Wednesday, October 23 and 5pm on Friday, October 25.

Police are investigating

The suspects used a vehicle to ram into the garage, damaging the door and enabling access.

Items including disc cutters, drills, a laser level, diamond discs and general tools were then stolen.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area during the times stated, or who has information about the burglary, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."