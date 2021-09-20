Burglars smash window of Rushden takeaway and steal till containing a quantity of cash
The till was later found abandoned in the Rectory Road area
A takeaway in Rushden was broken into last week and a till containing a quantity of cash was stolen.
The burglary took place between 2.55am and 3.30am on Monday, September 13 when the offenders smashed a window at the back of the takeaway in High Street, Rushden and climbed through.
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "They stole a till containing a quantity of cash. The till was later found in the Rectory Road area."
Officers investigating the burglary are asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area, or may have CCTV or Ring Doorbell footage, to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 21000531850.