Thieves stole the keys for a Mercedes car during a burglary in Northampton yesterday (Monday, September 2) - and then used it to get away.

The unknown offender/s forced entry into the property in Station Road, Great Billing, via a back door sometime between 12-6pm.

The thieves broke into a property on Station Road, Great Billing. Photo: Google

Once inside, they stole the car keys to a Black Mercedes Estate 220SE D and drove off.

Anyone who has any information about the incident or the car’s whereabouts should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.