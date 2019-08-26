Burglars break into Kettering bowling club

Burglars forced entry into a bowling club in Kettering before stealing cash.

The incident took place at Kettering Lodge Bowling Club in Northampton Road between 10pm on Friday (August 23) and 5am on Saturday (August 24).

Police are investigating

The offenders broke in through the cellar by removing a panel before smashing a window at the stop of a staircase.

Once inside they carried out an 'untidy' search of the kitchen area and stole a small amount of cash.

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information should contact them on 101.