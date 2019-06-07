Burglar who targeted East Northants villages described as a one-man ‘crime wave’

A burglar who targeted Oundle and surrounding villages, stealing items worth more than £160,000, has been jailed for 12 years.

Edward Parker, 33, stole cars, jewellery and designer watches from homes in four counties from August last year until January.

The spree began on August 11 when he stole power tools from a property in Church Road, Buckworth. He was disturbed by the owner and dropped some of the items, leaving forensic evidence behind.

Three further incidents in Cambridgeshire included an attempted break in at a home in Spaldwick, where he was caught on CCTV, the theft of a vehicle in Old Weston and a burglary in Kimbolton where he stole more than £15,000 of jewellery and Rolex watches.

A pair of binoculars were in the vehicle stolen in Old Weston, which had been given to the victim’s late father for 25 years of service with Esso.

On 21 September, Parker stole a vehicle in Bramdean, Hampshire, and was later involved in a collision where another motorist was injured.

In a separate incident on 17 December, Parker drove dangerously in a stolen Skoda in Woolsthorpe by Colsterworth in Lincolnshire, and rammed two police cars in an attempt to get away.

Finally, on 7 January officers discovered stolen property, including a designer Omega watch and number plates, in Parker’s property in Kirkmeadow, Peterborough.

Parker pleaded guilty to burglary, attempted burglary, aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving and handling stolen goods. He also asked for 20 other offences, including 10 burglaries, to be taken into consideration. These additional offences took place in Cambridgeshire, Hampshire, Northamptonshire and Thames Valley.

Last Friday (May 31) at Lincoln Crown Court, His Honour Judge Pini QC, in sentencing, described Parker as a ‘crime wave’, commended the investigation team and described the victim impact statements as intensely moving.

After the verdict Police, Community Support Officer for East Northants Ali Wallace said: “A prolific offender known for many crimes including theft of number plates, theft from vehicles, burglaries, theft of farm machinery and much more, has been sentenced to 12yrs in prison.

“His crimes were committed in Oundle and all of our surrounding villages and across the bordering forces. All forces have worked together and put in a lot of hours for this outcome.”