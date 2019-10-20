Burglar steals jewellery after smashing into Kettering home

A burglar smashed the patio door of a Kettering house before stealing items including jewellery.

Police are appealing for information after the incident in Bluebell Close, just off Ivy Road, between 5.20pm and 8.20pm on Friday (October 18).

Police are appealing for witnesses

The burglar used an unknown instrument to force entry and smash the patio door glass.

They then unlocked the door using keys that were in the lock on the inside.

Once inside they carried out an untidy search and stole items including jewellery, an Xbox console and a laptop.

Witnesses should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.