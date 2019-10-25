Burglar steals cash from Kettering Wilko's after breaking in through fire door

A burglar broke into Kettering Wilko and made off with cash after breaking into a number of tills on Sunday evening.

The man broke into Wilko on Newland Street between 7.40pm and 8pm on Sunday, October 20.

A police spokesman said the man was caught on CCTV and set off the security alarms.

The made a hole in a fence at the back of the store and broke in through a fire door.

Once in the shop, he stole cash from a number of tills.

The man left the shop a few minutes later through another fire door into St Andrews Street, leading into Eden Street, which is at the rear of Wilko.

The suspect was wearing dark clothing and gloves and had their face covered.

Anyone who saw the burglary or has information about it should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.