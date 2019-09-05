Burglar attacks man in his own home in Corby

A man in Corby had his arm broken by a burglar who he discovered in his flat.

Police are investigating the aggravated burglary in Leighton Road that happened between 12.45am and 1.15am in the early hours of Tuesday (September 3).

The victim opened his door in Leighton Road, Corby, to find an unknown man in his room.

The suspect had a large stick with him and struck the victim, causing a broken arm, before running away. A quantity of medication was stolen from the flat.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.