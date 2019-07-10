Broughton teenager caught four times drink-drive limit at Kettering McDonald's

A teenager caught behind the wheel in Kettering when more than four times the drink-drive limit has been given a suspended jail term.
Alex Giles, 18, admitted drink-driving at Northampton Magistrates' Court last month after police arrested him on June 9.
The court heard Giles, of Kettering Road in Broughton, was caught drunk behind the wheel of a black Volkswagen at McDonald's in Orion Way.
When breathalysed he gave a reading of 146mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35.
Magistrates jailed him for eight weeks but suspended the prison sentence for a year.
He was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and banned from driving for three years.
Giles must also pay a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £85.