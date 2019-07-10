Broughton teenager caught four times drink-drive limit at Kettering McDonald's

A teenager caught behind the wheel in Kettering when more than four times the drink-drive limit has been given a suspended jail term.

Alex Giles, 18, admitted drink-driving at Northampton Magistrates' Court last month after police arrested him on June 9.

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

The court heard Giles, of Kettering Road in Broughton, was caught drunk behind the wheel of a black Volkswagen at McDonald's in Orion Way.

When breathalysed he gave a reading of 146mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Magistrates jailed him for eight weeks but suspended the prison sentence for a year.

He was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and banned from driving for three years.

Giles must also pay a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £85.