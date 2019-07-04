Bronze statues of deer worth £28,000 stolen from Northamptonshire garden

Thieves tole three bronze statues worth a total of £28,000 from a garden in a Northamptonshire village.

Now, detectives investigating the theft from the garden of ahome in Mears Ashby Road, Earls Barton, are appealing for witnesses.

Image: Northamptonshire Police

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Two small deer statues and a limited edition statue of rutting stags were stolen, with a total value of £28,000. The items went missing sometime between the early hours of Tuesday, 18 June and 8.30am the following morning (Wednesday, 19 June).

"It is believed offenders entered the garden via the rear fence, which separates the garden from a field. Officers also believe they used a vehicle to take the statues away, the largest of which is 12 feet tall.

"Police would like to speak to anybody who witnessed suspicious activity in the area during the hours mentioned above," the spokesperson added.

Witnesses to the incident, or anyone with information, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Incident number 19000316613.