British Legion charity box stolen by cruel thief in Wellingborough
Detectives have released the image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the theft of a charity box.
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 4:36 pm
Updated
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 4:58 pm
Officers published the CCTV image of a man they believe may have information about the charity box ttheft at the petrol station at Morrisons in Wellingborough.
The incident happened on Saturday, October 19, at about 5.55pm, when two men entered the forecourt kiosk and started to look around.
One man then approached the counter and stole the British legion charity box.
The man in the image or anyone who recognises him should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. The incident number is 19000560022.