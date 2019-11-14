British Legion charity box stolen by cruel thief in Wellingborough

Do you know this man?

Officers published the CCTV image of a man they believe may have information about the charity box ttheft at the petrol station at Morrisons in Wellingborough.

The incident happened on Saturday, October 19, at about 5.55pm, when two men entered the forecourt kiosk and started to look around.

One man then approached the counter and stole the British legion charity box.

