Break-in at store in Great Doddington

A village store in Great Doddington was broken into during the early hours of this morning (Tuesday).

An eagle-eyed resident spotted suspicious activity at the shop in Chapel Lane at around 2.20am and contacted the police.

Officers attended, including a police dog and handler, but a search yielded no suspects.

Northamptonshire Police are now appealing for information about the burglary.

Officers believe the burglar -- or burglars -- used an unknown instrument to pull back the top part of a glass pane at the front of the shop to break in.

Once inside, "property was stolen" but the police did not specify what items were taken.

"Police attended the area on an emergency response (including police dog and handler) after a report from a vigilant resident, but unfortunately the offenders were not located," the police said in an online witness appeal today.

Wellingborough PCSO Paul Hurst added: "Did you witness anything? Did you see any person/s in the area that looked suspicious?

"If so, then please contact Northamptonshire Police [by phoning] 101, quoting reference 19000413198."