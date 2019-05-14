Boys arrested after knifepoint Kettering robbery

A man was robbed at knifepoint as he walked home in Kettering.

The victim, a 21-year-old man, was walking in Bath Road between 10pm and 10.20pm on Friday (May 10) when he was approached by two people.

They asked the man to give whatever he had on him.

One of the offenders produced a lock knife and robbed the victim of £10 from his pocket.

The victim then ran off.

A police spokesman said two boys, aged 15 and 16, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

They have been released on police bail.