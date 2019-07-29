Boys aged 14 and 15 arrested in Wellingborough drug raids

Two boys aged just 14 and 15 have been arrested as part of an operation to disrupt organised crime in Wellingborough.

Three raids were carried out last Thursday (July 25) at addresses in Kiln Way and Minerva Way, with three teenagers arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply drugs.

The teenagers - aged 14, 15 and 17 and all from Wellingborough - have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Cash and a substantial amount of what are believed to be class A drugs were seized by police.

The warrants were executed as part of Operation Viper, which aims to tackle those involved in drug and gang related crime.

Afterwards, Operation Viper leaflets were distributed within the community to help answer questions and provide reassurance to residents.

Detective Sergeant Alex O’Meara, from the force’s serious and organised crime team, said: “Northamptonshire Police is dedicated to tackling organised crime in our communities, including relentlessly pursuing those involved in the supply of illegal drugs.

“These substances destroy lives and we will take every opportunity to disrupt and halt the activities of those who seek to make a profit from other people’s vulnerabilities in this way.

“Information from our communities is a vital support to this work and I’d encourage anyone with information about criminal or suspicious activity to contact us by calling 101 or making a report online, or by contacting Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.”