Boy arrested over Corby stabbing

A boy has been arrested after a stabbing in a Corby underpass.

The teenage victim was left with minor hand injuries after the incident in an underpass under Oakley Road, near Tresham College, at about 1.15pm yesterday (Wednesday).

The scene yesterday afternoon. Credit: Kettering Proactive team

This morning a police spokesman said a 17-year-old Corby boy has been arrested in connection with the assault.

He has since been released on police bail.

The underpass near Tresham College was cordoned off yesterday as police forensics officers gathered evidence.

A spokesman for the college said: "An incident occurred near the Corby campus perimeter yesterday afternoon.

"A student was supported by staff and the police were called.

"Our student welfare team has been advised and procedures put into action to ensure the safety and welfare of our students and staff."

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident 209 of October 2.