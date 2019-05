A teenager from Northampton hasn't been seen since the weekend.

Peter Clare, 16, was last seen in the Foskett Court area of Northampton at around 12.30pm on Sunday, May 26.

Peter Clare is missing

He is described as white, 5ft 9in, with short, wavy brown hair. Peter is clean-shaven and when he was last seen he was wearing a dark blue and red coat, black t-shirt, black jeans and blue Adidas trainers.

Anyone with information about where Peter is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.