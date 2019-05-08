Boy, 16, arrested after police chase in Corby

A police chase in Corby saw a 16-year-old boy arrested for driving and drug offences.

A silver VW Golf was being pursued by officers in Gainsborough Road last night (Tuesday) when it failed to stop.

It was driven off the road in Viking Way at about 8.10pm and left by the occupants.

The car then rolled into a lamppost.

A police spokesman said a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for officers and possession of cannabis.

Two other youths were spoken to by officers.

The spokesman was unable to confirm whether the vehicle was stolen.