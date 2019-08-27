Boy, 15, suffers broken wrist after Desborough gang attack

A boy was punched several times after being confronted by a gang in Desborough.

The victim, who is 15, was in a park off Ironwood Avenue with a friend when he was attacked last Tuesday (August 20).

Police are investigating

Between 6.30pm and 7pm the boy tried to leave when he was confronted by the group of about 10 males.

The boy was then punched in several places, leaving him with a broken wrist.

A police spokesman said that not all 10 members of the group took part in the assault.

No arrests have been made so far and no descriptions were available.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101.