Boy, 15, stabbed twice in Kettering

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed in Kettering yesterday morning (Monday).

Officers were called to Doris Road about 1.10am after the victim was stabbed once in the back and once in the leg.

Police have made an arrest.

He was taken to Kettering General Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, a force spokesman said.

An 18-year-old man from Corby has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

A police spokesman urged witnesses to contact them on 101 quoting incident number 19000 520881 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.