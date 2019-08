A 15-year-old boy has admitted carrying a weapon in public.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was caught with a large knife in Park Road in Burton Latimer on February 13.

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

He admitted possessing the weapon at Northampton Magistrates' Court and was given a youth rehabilitation order.

It means he must participate in juvenile work with a youth offending team for eight days.

Magistrates also deprived him of the knife.