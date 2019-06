A 14-year-old boy has been assaulted in Corby.

The incident happened on Monday, June 3, between 8pm and 8.15pm, in Chestnut Park in Chestnut Avenue when the boy was attacked by two other boys who punched him in the head.

Anyone who saw the incident or has information about it is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.