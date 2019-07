Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old boy.

Joshua Lake, of Northampton, was last seen yesterday, Thursday, July 18, when he was wearing a lime green tracksuit.

Joshua Lake

He is described as white, approximately 5ft, of slim build, and has brown hair.

Anyone who has seen Joshua or has information about where he is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.