Boy, 13, seriously injured after being hit by a skip lorry on a busy road in Northampton

A teenager has potentially life-threatening injuries following a collision in town yesterday (Thursday).

The collision happened just before 2pm on Thursday at the junction of Kingsley Road and St George's Avenue.

Kingsley Road and St George's Avenue where the crash happened. (Pic: Google Maps)

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "A green Mitsubishi Canter skip lorry which was travelling towards Kingsthorpe on a green light was in collision with a 13-year-old boy who had run into the road from the vehicle's offside.

"The teenager was airlifted by air ambulance to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham where he is being treated for potentially life-threatening injuries."

Police are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the incident to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.