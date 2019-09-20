Boy, 13, punched in Desborough

A boy was punched in the head and throat by teenagers who wanted his football.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the assault in Desborough's Ironwood Avenue, in the park area by the leisure centre.

A 13-year-old boy was approached at about 7.30pm on Saturday (September 14) by a 'large group' of others of roughly the same age, who wanted his ball.

They then punched him in the head and throat but a police spokesman said the boy was not badly injured.

No arrests have been made in connection with the attack and no descriptions of those involved were available.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101.