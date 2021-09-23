'Bogus posties' attempt distraction burglary in Barton Seagrave

Police are investigating

A Barton Seagrave homeowner reported two 'bogus posties' to the police after what officers believe was an attempted distraction burglary.

A man and a woman - who were both wearing Royal Mail uniform - knocked on the resident's door in Polwell Lane and told them they had just delivered a box of garden furniture by placing it over their fence.

The pair, who also used a red Royal Mail van, said they had the other part to deliver at the front door.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the alert homeowner told them they had not ordered any garden furniture and allowed them to retrieve the box using the garden gate, not allowing them access through the house.

Northamptonshire Police say Royal Mail have since advised that they do not deliver goods of this nature.

Police are now appealing for information about the incident, which took place between 11am and midday on Tuesday (September 21).

No further descriptions of the suspects were available.