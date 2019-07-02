Birthday boy jailed for Corby McDonald's terror

A man spent his birthday in the cells after causing chaos at a Corby fast-food outlet.

Philip Andrew Long, of no fixed abode, was jailed for almost a year after going on the rampage in the Corporation Street McDonald's on June 13.

The night before he turned 25, Long caused carnage in the branch and smashed screens and condiments.

He also assaulted two men and threatened them before indecently exposing himself to the public.

Long was later arrested and held in custody before appearing at Northampton Magistrates' Court the day after his birthday to admit his crimes.

He was still under a suspended sentence order for harassment and threatening a police officer in Nottingham - meaning magistrates had no option but to jail him.

Long was jailed for two weeks for criminal damage, nine weeks for each assault, two weeks for threatening behaviour, four weeks for indecent exposure and ordered to serve 24 weeks of his suspended sentence.

Each sentence was made consecutive to each other, giving him a total sentence of 50 weeks behind bars.

Long was also ordered to pay £50 in compensation to each of his assault victims.