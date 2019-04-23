Banning order for lout at Corby’s clash with Sports

A man has been given a three-year football banning order after being arrested at Corby Town’s clash with Peterborough Sports.

Dean Tyler, of Huntly Road in Woodston, Peterborough, admitted being drunk and disorderly at Steel Park at the match on March 2.

At Northampton Magistrates’ Court earlier this month, Tyler was given the banning order and fined £100.

Magistrates also ordered the 35-year-old to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30.

Huntly was also handed a £150 after admitting criminal damage by damaging a CCTV camera at Northamptonshire Police’s Kettering police hub.

The match between the two title rivals ended with the visitors winning 3-1. They went on to win the league.