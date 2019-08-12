Bail for man arrested over sheep butchery spree in Northamptonshire

A man arrested in connection with a series of illegal sheep butcheries and thefts in Northamptonshire has been released on bail.

The 39-year-old Coventry man was arrested on suspicion of theft and criminal damage after four addresses in the city were raided in connection to Operation Stock on Saturday (August 10).

What looks like meat found in a freezer during the raids in the West Midlands. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Items seized during the searches by Northamptonshire and Warwickshire police forces are being examined.

Northamptonshire Police remains in close contact with neighbouring police forces also investigating illegal butchery incidents, a spokesman said.

Alongside the investigation work, Operation Stock patrols continue overnight in rural areas, with ongoing crime prevention work and community engagement taking place to continue to encourage rural residents and workers to call police with any information about suspicious activity in rural areas or around livestock.

During Saturday’s raids, a second arrest was made on an unrelated matter, relating to the recovery of items stolen in a burglary in Derbyshire.

Police vehicles during the Operation Stock raids in the West Midlands. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

A 58-year-old Coventry man arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods was transferred to Derbyshire Police.

