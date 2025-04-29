Attempted theft of food and alcohol from Wellingborough supermarket sparks CCTV appeal
At around 2.55pm on Wednesday, April 16, an unknown man entered Morrisons in Oxford Street and took food and alcohol before trying to walk out without paying.
A police spokesman said: “When he was stopped and the items were recovered, the man made verbal threats before leaving.
"Officers believe the man pictured can assist their investigation and are asking him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.”
Anyone with information can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information
Please quote the reference number 25000220394 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.