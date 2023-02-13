News you can trust since 1897
Attempted theft and assault at Northampton Tesco store - police release CCTV images

A security guard was assaulted

By Carly Odell
52 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 1:30pm

A group of five men and one woman were involved in an attempted theft from a Northampton Tesco that led to an assault.

The incident happened at Mereway Tesco last week and police have now released CCTV images of two men who might be able to assist their inquiries.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Between 7.20pm and 8pm on Monday, February 6, five males and one female have entered the Tesco store in Clannell Road. One of the males has put two bottles of alcohol in his jacket before the group attempted to leave without payment.

Police want to speak to these two men who might be able to help with inquiries after theft and assault in a Northampton Tesco.
“After confronting the group, a physical altercation occurred which resulted in the security guard being assaulted.

“Officers believe the men in the images may have information which could assist with their investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000077674.