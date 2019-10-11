Attempted murder arrest after woman 'leaves moving van and reversed into' in Northamptonshire

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman left a moving van which then reversed into her in Northamptonshire.

The victim remains in a critical condition in hospital with serious head injuries following the incident in Daventry Road, Staverton, on Sunday (October 6).

The incident was on Daventry Road, Staverton. Photo: Google

Sometime between 4pm and 4.35pm, she left a moving green Ford Transit van, which then reversed and struck her, according to police.

A 42-year-old man from the Daventry area was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and failing to provide but has been released on bail.

Officers would like anyone who saw the incident or has information about it to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, regarding incident 19000534267.