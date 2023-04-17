News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
53 minutes ago Jazz pianist who inspired Miles Davis dies aged 92
22 minutes ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
23 minutes ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
23 minutes ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns
24 minutes ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder
32 minutes ago Prime Drink to be restocked by Aldi for less than £2

Attempted GBH suspects released on bail after five pedestrians hurt in Kettering Land Rover crash

A police investigation continues today

By Sam Wildman
Published 17th Apr 2023, 09:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 09:42 BST

Two men who were arrested after a Kettering crash which left five pedestrians injured were held on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, police have confirmed.

The Kettering suspects – aged 32 and 30 – have since been released on police bail pending further enquiries after the incident in the early hours of yesterday (Sunday).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers were called to reports of a collision involving a Land Rover Defender and a group of five pedestrians in Montagu Street at about 5.20am.

Police are investigatingPolice are investigating
Police are investigating
Most Popular

Northamptonshire Police initially told people to avoid Montagu Street, Bath Road and Ford Street and this morning a force spokesman confirmed they had closed roads to examine the scene in Bath Road.

One pedestrian remains in hospital today with serious injuries which the force spokesman said are not believed to be life-threatening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Four other pedestrians suffered minor injuries, the spokesman added.

The spokesman said: “Officers investigating what happened would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have seen the Land Rover prior to the collision.

“Witnesses or anyone with information, including any dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage, is asked to call police on 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”