Attempted burglary on new estate in Thrapston

People living in Thrapston are being reminded to ensure their doors are locked after a would-be burglar tried to get into a house.

Officers investigating the attempted burglary in Kingfisher Road are appealing for witnesses and information.

At around 8.30pm last night, Thursday, October 24, a resident heard their front door being opened by an unknown person.

The resident shouted at the intruder before the door was closed again. Nothing was taken in the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, regarding incident number 19000570440.

As part of the ongoing Operation Crooked work to detect and prevent burglary offences, the Force is reminding householders to keep doors and windows locked, even when they are at home.