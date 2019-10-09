Attack left Kettering pub bouncer with fractured eye socket

A lout left a Kettering bouncer with a fractured eye socket after attacking him over a row about his baseball cap.

Daniel Livesley, 30, was convicted of GBH and assault after the shocking incident at The Stitching Pony in Market Street on January 26.

The Stitching Pony in Kettering.

A door supervisor had asked him to take off his cap as it was their policy.

But when Livesley tried to re-enter the pub he attacked the bouncer with such force he inflicted a facial fracture.

At first he could not see out of his left eye and he still suffers facial numbness, which could be permanent.

On Monday (October 7) prosecutor Joey Kwong told Northampton Crown Court how the incident had impacted the bouncer, who has worked on the doors at pubs for more than 20 years.

Reading a victim statement, he said: "I struggled to sleep after what happened.

"I was kept awake by the numbness in my face and pain in my eye."

Livesley, of South Crescent in Manchester, was also convicted of criminal damage after damaging a door at the popular watering hole.

The court heard he had a previous conviction for GBH in 2009 as well as one for the production of cannabis in 2017.

The victim of The Stitching Pony attack said he was 'shocked' by the speed and aggression he showed.

He was told by a doctor not to blow his nose as it could worsen his injuries and considered giving up working on the doors.

Reading the victim statement, Mr Kwong said: "I am a lot more wary about people now.

"I am concerned in case someone attacks me like he did."

Judge Rebecca Crane sentenced Livesley to an 18-month community order and ordered him to pay compensation totalling £1,200.

The Manchester man must take part in 20 days of rehabilitation activities and a six-month alcohol treatment programme.