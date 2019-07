Police want to speak to this man in connection with an assault in George Street, Corby.

The incident happened on Saturday, June 29, at about 9.30pm, when an altercation occurred outside McDonald’s involving one man punching and kicking three other people.

The man in the image or anyone who knows him should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111.