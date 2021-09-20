Assault on a Northampton shop owner who was spat at and punched in the face - police believe this man may have information
Police have released an image of a man they believe will be able to help them with their investigation
A Northampton shop owner was assaulted after confronting a man, who randomly spat at the shop window.
The assault took place outside a shop in St Andrew's Road between 12.20pm and 12.40pm on Friday, August 27 when a man spat at the shop window out of nowhere.
The shop owner then went outside to challenge the man, who then swore and spat at him before punching him in the side of the head, causing a swollen cheek.
Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the attack.
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Officers investigating the incident believe the man in the image may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for him, or anyone who may recognise him, to get in touch."
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 21000500207