A Northampton shop owner was assaulted after confronting a man, who randomly spat at the shop window.

The assault took place outside a shop in St Andrew's Road between 12.20pm and 12.40pm on Friday, August 27 when a man spat at the shop window out of nowhere.

The shop owner then went outside to challenge the man, who then swore and spat at him before punching him in the side of the head, causing a swollen cheek.

Police want to speak with this man in connection with the assault.

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the attack.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Officers investigating the incident believe the man in the image may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for him, or anyone who may recognise him, to get in touch."