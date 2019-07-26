Arsonists destroy Burton Latimer skate ramp

A skate ramp in Burton Latimer was deliberately set on fire this morning (Friday).

Firefighters were called to the King George V recreation ground off Pioneer Avenue after the blaze at about 4am.

This picture by Paul Jolley shows the flames take hold of the skate ramp.

The half-pipe skate ramp was fully alight and destroyed with fire crews since confirming it was ignited deliberately.

It's the second fire there in as many weeks after a previous incident where it was salvaged.

Eyewitnesses reported a gang of children in the area just before the fire started.

Town resident Anna McCarthy, 44, has fond memories of hanging out there 30 years ago with her friends.

She said: "It just makes you angry.

"Those kids have done that and ruined it for everyone else."

But she is determined not to let the arsonists ruin the fun.

She has set up a fundraising page, which can be found here, to try and replace it.

She has urged anyone who can help with donations to pledge some money or businesses who can help in any way to do so, with the suggestion their business could be advertised on the new ramp.

A local fire prevention officer has already contacted her offering to treat a new ramp for free so it can't be set on fire

Anna said: "Now we need to move on and raise some money."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Police have been contacted for comment on their investigation.