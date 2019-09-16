Arson attack outside Northampton store damages windows and frames

Officers investigating an incident of arson outside a Northampton shop are appealing for witnesses to get in touch.

Between 7.20pm and 7.40pm on Sunday, September 8, an unknown suspect deliberately set fire to five sacks of recycling and paper shavings outside Sharps bedrooms showroom in Abington Street.

The incident took place outside Sharps bedrooms in Abington Street.

The fire caused a window to crack and also damaged the frame before it was put out by Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS).

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about it, including the four people who called NFRS to report the fire.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.