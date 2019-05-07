Arson ‘a possibility’ after Kettering bin blaze

An investigation is under way after a fire near a block of flats in Kettering this morning (Monday).

Fire crews were called to Railway View at 5.15am after reports of a blaze in a recycling bin store.

Smoke was seen coming from the bin store.

Several bins inside the bin store, next to the Charles Court block of flats, had caught fire.

Ivan Humphrey, who lives in a flat just a few metres from the fire, said: “The fire was so intense that it had spread to the rafters and flames could be clearly seen through the roof tiles.”

A police spokesman said: “The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained but fire have made police aware as arson is a possibility and so we will be investigating.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.