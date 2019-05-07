Arson ‘a possibility’ after Kettering bin blaze

An investigation is under way after a fire near a block of flats in Kettering this morning (Monday).
Fire crews were called to Railway View at 5.15am after reports of a blaze in a recycling bin store.
Several bins inside the bin store, next to the Charles Court block of flats, had caught fire.
Ivan Humphrey, who lives in a flat just a few metres from the fire, said: “The fire was so intense that it had spread to the rafters and flames could be clearly seen through the roof tiles.”
A police spokesman said: “The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained but fire have made police aware as arson is a possibility and so we will be investigating.”
Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.