A Corby man is wanted after failing to turn up at court.

James Bedford, 34, failed to appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court on Thursday (August 8).

James Bedford.

Bedford, of Bede Close, was due to face charges of driving whilst disqualified, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

All of the charges relate to an incident in Gainsborough Road in February and a silver Audi TT.

A no bail warrant was issued by magistrates.