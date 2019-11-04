Arrest after drunk driver crashes stolen vehicle into house and police car in Northampton
A drunk driver stole a vehicle, crashed it into a house before deliberately ramming it into a police car in Northampton in the early hours of this morning (Monday, November 4).
Monday, 4th November 2019, 5:26 pm
Police were called to report of car being in collision with a house in Mapperley Drive at 4.10am.
The vehicle was then stopped by officers, including the armed response team, on the A45 westbound near Bedford Road.
A 24-year-old Northampton man was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, driving otherwise in accordance with a licence, aggravated vehicle taking, driving while unfit through drink, and dangerous driving - he is currently in police custody.