Arrest after drunk driver crashes stolen vehicle into house and police car in Northampton

The car crashed into a house on Mapperley Drive, Northampton. Photo: Google

Police were called to report of car being in collision with a house in Mapperley Drive at 4.10am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vehicle was then stopped by officers, including the armed response team, on the A45 westbound near Bedford Road.